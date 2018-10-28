Data Sahib’s Urs begins today

LAHORE: The three-day celebrations of the 975th annual Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri , also known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, will begin on Sunday (today) led by Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeedul Hasan Shah. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the three-day festivities by laying a floral wreath and inaugurating the milk Sabeel at the shrine of the 10th century saint who was among the pioneers of preaching and spreading Islam in the subcontinent, particularly in Punjab. According to the tradition, the milk sellers community will bring thousands of litres of milk as a donation for the milk Sabeel which will be distributed among the devotees and visitors.