Entrepreneurial session at RIS

Islamabad : Under the Roots International Career Acceleration Programme and organized by the Roots Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Club, Roots International Schools held an informative and educational session on ‘Role of Youth as Leaders & future Entrepreneur’ for their students, says a press release.

The session was highly motivating, it encouraged students to dream big and work hard unconditionally to achieve their goals. It not only encouraged their young minds but also enlightened their spirits and kindled fire of motivation to achieve the unachieved.

The message students absorbed was never give up. Motivation, dedication, and determination are the key values which help us to reach glory, to success, to goals, which are desired ones. The session was followed by thought provoking questions which were answered logically and convincingly.

This session was part of the entrepreneurs week been celebrated at Roots International Schools. Entrepreneurs week was celebrated with the partnership and collaboration of Global Entrepreneur Network. During this week children visited Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce where Masarrat Misbah shared her inspirational career and experience.