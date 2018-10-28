‘Steps taken to stop power theft’

LAHORE : The government is trying to end culture of electricity theft where not only such criminal practices will be halted but action would be taken against corrupt elements in power utilities abetting the culprits, said Irfan Ali, Secretary Power Division here on Saturday.

The Punjab government's support has led to establishment of a taskforce against power theft, which will work in all districts of the province. The work under this initiative has been launched, Irfan Ali added while talking to media after holding a meeting with the top management of power utility along with Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Chief Secretary Punjab.

To plug power theft, Ali added, we have decided to install smart meters and ABC cables (Aerial Bundle Cable) in two major circles of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO). With these technological advancements, electricity theft will be made impossible.