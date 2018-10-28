Call to create awareness of breast cancer

LAHORE : The month of October has been declared internationally as a month to aware people about breast cancer. In this connection, a walk and a seminar were organized at King Edward Medical University, Lahore on Saturday.

The walk started from Surgical Tower, Mayo Hospital, and ended in Patiala Block, KEMU, Lahore.

Addressing to the participants, Vice Chancellor, King Edward Medical University, Prof. Khalid Masud Gondal said that women are the backbone of every society if a women falls ills the whole family system is disturbed. "Being a father, son and husband, we should inform our women about breast cancer. This disease is 100pc curable but doctors are consulted when the cancer enters stage three and four which are considered the dangerous stages. It has been observed that 70pc breast cancer patients come up for examination at stage three or four," he added.

Prof. Dr. Ayesha Shaukat, Professor of Surgery, also gave a comprehensive presentation on breast cancer. In the walk and seminar famous TV actress Faryal Gohar , Dr. Shehla Javaid Akram, Prof. Dr. Fareed Zafar President, Pakistan Society of Gynecologist, Mrs. Flahat Imran, President Pakistan Women Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Ghazal Moeen from PTV, Mrs. Semin Elahi, Prof. Asghar Naqi, Prof. Abrar Ashraf, Dr, Tahir Khalil, MS Mayo, were also present. The Lahore Qalanders cricket team, led by Aqib Javaid and Imran Nazeer especially participated in the walk and seminar.

free treatment: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has issued directions for free treatment of thalassemia patients of three young children of the same family of Faisalabad.

Taking notice of media reports on Saturday she directed the Health Department to initiate action to console the poor family who was unable to bear expenses.

Secretary Health Punjab Saqib Zaffer immediately constituted Special Medical Board (SMB) to ascertain the exact nature of ailment of three brothers and sisters and make recommendations regarding course of management.

Professor Dr. Zaffer Ali Ch, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University would be the convener of SMB while Professor Dr. Hina Ayesha, Dr Mehboob Siddiqui and Dr. Khalid Mehmood would be members.

“The SMB shall convene its meeting immediately to examine the patients and submit recommendations to the Health Department within one week positively” the notification read.

Meanwhile Dr. Yasmin Rashid announced that Health Department would arrange all facilities for treatment of three young patients of thalassemia. It is worth mentioning here that Dr. Yasmin Rashid had been head of world’s largest thalassemia cure program at Sir Gangaram Hospital and still playing efficient role in awareness of the disease.