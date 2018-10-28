Pakistan storm into SAFF U-15 semi-finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s colts blasted their way into the semi-finals after inflicting a crushing 4-0 defeat on Bhutan thanks to Moin Ahmed’s double in their Group B last round match of the SAFF Under-15 Championship in Kathmandu on Saturday.

Pakistan, who had beaten arch-rivals India 2-1 in their previous outing, continued to play with the same spirit against a weaker side.

Mudassar Nazar put Pakistan ahead in the 20th minute. Three minutes later, Pakistan doubled their lead through Iftikhar Ahmed who landed a sublime goal to add to the misery of the opposition. It was then the turn of Moin who hit a double to take Pakistan’s lead to 4-0 by scoring in the 29th and 42nd minute.

In the second half, Pakistan maintained pressure and got a penalty but failed to convert it.

Pakistan team is being coached by Brazilian Jose Portella.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh demolished Maldives 9-0 to qualify for the last-four stage from Group A.

Hosts Nepal have also made it to the semi-finals from this group.

Both Nepal and Bangladesh have beaten Maldives and they will now fight for the group champions spot on Monday (tomorrow).