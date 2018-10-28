Pakistan, Italy to evolve trade strategy

LAHORE: A leading businessman from Italy met with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Acting President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir on Saturday to discuss Pakistan’s potential as a business destination.

Italian businessman Massimiliano Pasqualini said that Italy and Pakistan should hold sector-wise study to evolve a comprehensive joint strategy to enhance the volume of trade between the two countries.

LCCI Acting President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said Italy had been very supportive to Pakistan within the European Union with special reference to trade-related issues. “Italy is Pakistan’s third biggest market in Europe and bilateral trade is likely to touch new heights in the near future,” he added.