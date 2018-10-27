SA won’t use ball-tampering scandal to sledge: du Plessis

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa will not use the ball-tampering scandal which plunged Australian cricket into disgrace earlier this year as a means of winding up the hosts in the upcoming limited overs series, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said on Friday.

Australian skipper Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were all handed lengthy bans for their roles in the scandal during the third test in Cape Town in March.

“I don’t think us as a team would go there,” du Plessis told reporters in Perth after the team arrived for the series, which starts next month and features three one-dayers and one Twenty20 match. “It’s got nothing to do with the cricket - it’s in the past.