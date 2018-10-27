Yasinzai reappointed IIU rector

Islamabad : Professor Dr Masoom Yasinzai has been re-appointed the rector of the International Islamic University.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi gave approval to the appointment of Professor Yasinzai for four years.

The IIU officials and employees felicitated Professor Yasinzai on appointment declaring it a vital development for the progress of the university. Professor Yasinzai joined office on the new campus of the university on Friday.

An internationally-acclaimed educationist, he has also served as vice-chancellor of the Baluchistan University and Quaid-i-Azam University.

He had his primary education from Kuchlak, a suburb of Quetta and his research and academic activities date back to 1980 when he started teaching at the University of Baluchistan.