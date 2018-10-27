13 universities to get VCs by Dec: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun has said that vice-chancellors of 13 public sector universities will be appointed not later than December this year. He said that his department was setting criteria to select vice-chancellors (VCs) well before the slot was vacated.

He was addressing at the concluding ceremony of the second international conference titled “New Trends in Natural Sciences: Public Health, Food, Nutrition & Safety” at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Friday.

The event was organised by zoology and bio-technology departments of LCWU. The Students, scholars and faculty members from national institutions as well as from University College London, University of Sheffield, UK, and the University of Mississippi, USA and UAE participated in it.

LCWU VC Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor, Director Research Dr Shugfta Naz and Registrar Uzma Btool were also present. The provincial minister said the VCs of 13 public sector universities would be appointed not later than December this year. He said that his department is setting criteria to select VCs well before the slot was vacated. He also assures that the process of deans’ appointments in varsities would be accelerated.

Talking about the plan of a women medical college at LCWU’s Kala Shah Kaku Campus, he said, he would send the recommendations of Dr Farkhanda to the chief minister for approval. “PC 1 has been received and we will use all possible resources for the development of LCWU”, he added. VC Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor said LCWU would start research on how to establish low-budget energy production plants. She said the university had set up an intermediate college to assure quality education. It will have its own building, principal and faculty members” she added.

In her address, Dr Shugfta Naz said that LCWU was publishing eight research journals. The other scholars participating in the event highlighted the contribution of biochemistry, molecular biology and biotechnology to human welfare.

PU results: Punjab University has announced results of MA International Relations part-II annual examination 2018, MA Punjabi part-II annual examination 2018, MSc Botany part-II annual examination 2018 and MSc Tourism & Hospital Management part-II annual examination 2018. Detailed results are available on PU website.

seminar: Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar on “Kashmir Issue and Violations of Human Rights”. Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar was the keynote speaker while CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members, M.Phil & Ph.D scholars and students were also present. Justice (R) Faqir described the background of partition and the role of Maharaja in creating the issue in 1947. He discussed the game of Hindu leaders and British officials who exploited the situation in favour of India. He elaborated the crisis and the situation of the 1948 war and the role of the tribe. In the present day the UNO report has given importance to the issue at the international arena.