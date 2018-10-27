Army held by SNGPL in PPFL

KARACHI: Former champions Army were held to a 2-2 draw by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in a match of Pakistan Premier Football League on Friday.

The match between National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Nushki’s Baloch FC ended in a goalless draw.At the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, Army’s efforts to secure full points were foiled by little-known SNGPL, who made it to the top-tier slots after getting through the qualifiers which were unexpectedly organised before the season.

In the action-packed show, Touseef put SNGPL ahead in the sixth minute. Ansar Abbas brought his side back into the game with a sublime strike in the 21st minute to make it 1-1. At half time, the score was 1-1.

In the second half, the contest was more intense. Army, who have many youngsters, took the lead when Ansar netted his second in the 62nd minute.

Only six minutes later Sada Bahar landed a superb goal to level the scoring. In the dying moments some more attacking game was witnessed from both sides. The solitary point took Army to 16 at the second spot after eight matches.

SNGPL moved to nine points from eight outings.Baloch FC held star-studded NBP with both sides getting one point each.NBP have had a poor run in the event so far as they have managed only seven points from seven outings. They have won only one match.

But their coach Nasir Ismail said his team would bounce back. “Once the boys catch rhythm we will overcome the deficit,” he told ‘The News’.He was quick to add that they lacked good finishers. “We don’t have experienced strikers. That is the only reason we are unable to produce good results. Our team plays very well against every side but it is not clicking in the box, which is worrying me,” the coach said.

“We have youngsters like Muneer, Sher Ali, Sanaullah and Maqbool. They are yet to mature. Our seasoned player Farooq Shah is not completely fit. Our other key striker Adam Hameed is out of touch,” Nasir said.“In today’s match we had some good chances but failed to avail ourselves of them,” the coach lamented.Baloch FC are at the bottom with three points after nine matches.