Sat October 27, 2018
APP
October 27, 2018

Low kinnow yield in season likely

SARGODHA: Low kinnow yield is expected due to weather conditions in the upcoming season with almost 25 to 30 per cent decrease in overall production.

Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) director Nawaz Maiken told the APP on Friday that current citrus season faced problems of irrigation water shortage, low rains and attacks of diseases, however, despite of all this, a reasonable yield could be achieved. He said the rates of kinnow orchards would increase due to low production, adding special attention is needed for securing orchards against diseases. The CRIS is striving hard to provide timely consultation to citrus growers and facilitate farmers to cultivate seedless kinnow variety for enhancing exports. The CRIS experts are also providing counseling and assistance to monitor the orchards so that required results could be achieved. The colour breaking of oranges is in progress while picking was also being started for some varieties in some orchards, he said.

"Seedless quality of kinnow is also being cultivated which is need of the hour to increase exports. A total of 8,000 saplings of seedless kinnow would be distributed among the growers through ballot. Registrations have also been completed for this purpose,” he added. He urged the growers to consult the CRIS for maintenance of orchards and stressed adoption of modern techniques for getting best results.

