Sat October 27, 2018
Obaid Abrar Khan
October 27, 2018

AC asked to issue notice to Fawad over statement

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif’s counsels on Friday during the hearing of Flagship investment reference urged the accountability court to take notice of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement claiming that the Nawaz will be imprisoned again.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik conducted the hearing into the Flagship Investment reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. During the hearing, Nawaz’ counsel, AdvocateZubair Khalid told the court that a minister has claimed that the former premier will 100 percent go to prison again. The matter is in the court and the case’s decision is about to be announced, so how he is sure that Nawaz will be sentenced.

Nawaz’ counsel urged that a notice be issued to the information minister and he be summoned on this statement. “If a notice is not taken regarding the statement, the court’s credibility will be damaged,” he asserted.

To this Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik then asked, “Did the minister make a general comment or refer to the court?” The judge further remarked, “In a murder case suspects were claiming that they will be acquitted, but I said that no matter what suspects say the decision lies with the court.”

The accountability court judge said, “We will see what to do with this statement,” and directed the Nawaz’ counsel to submit a request. At this Nawaz counsel Khawaja Haris also urged the court to take notice of Fawad Chaudhry’s statement and the transcript of his statement should be summoned.

To this Judge Arshad Malik said that the newspaper clippings regarding Fawad Chaudhry’s statement should be made of the request and added, “If a notice needs to be issued to Chaudhry then the court will.” Earlier the information minister Fawad Chaudhary made statement in a television talk show that Mian Nawaz sharif will definitely go to prison again.

