PM constitutes eight-member Ecnec

Ag agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday constituted an Executive Committee of National Economic Council (NEC) comprising eight members. According to an official notification, Ecnec will be headed by Finance Minister Asad Umar, while members of the committee include PM's adviser on Trade and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar, PM's aide on austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain and Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawanbakht. The committee also includes Sindh Minister Nisar Khuhro, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimoor Saleem Khan and Balochistan Minister for Communications Tariq Magsi.

The federal secretaries for Finance, Planning and Development, and Economic Affairs Division will also be part of the executive committee. Meanwhile, Imran Khan directed the task force on Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP) to finalise modalities and future action plan regarding the establishment of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA), detailed and multifaceted financial model catering to different income groups and the legal framework within three weeks.

The prime minister chaired meeting of the task force here at Prime Minister Office. It was attended among others by federal ministers Asad Umar, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Khusro Bakhtiar, Senior Minister Punjab Aleem Khan, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zeb, Chairman Nadra, members of the task force and senior government officials.

The Nadra chairman briefed the participants about the progress so far on registration process which is being undertaken for ascertaining demand and profiling of the various income groups.

It was informed that the registration survey has witnessed overwhelming response from the public especially the low income and middle-income groups. It was informed that over 600,000 forms have been downloaded so far.

The prime minister was informed that Nadra has made special arrangements for collection of forms at 24 registration units. The registration process would continue for 60 days. The meeting also deliberated upon various options to facilitate provision of required financial support to the low-income groups and thus enabling them to avail the opportunity of five million housing project t.

Amjad Saqib of Akhuwwat Foundation also presented before the prime minister a plan for construction of at least one million low cost houses following an already experienced Akhwwat model of incremental housing. The prime minister appreciated the progress made so far and directed the task force to finalise modalities and future action plan regarding the establishment of the NPHA, detailed and multifaceted financial model catering to different income groups and legal framework within three weeks.

The prime minister said the response received so far both from the local and foreign investors and overseas Pakistanis towards the project was encouraging. He said that unfortunately the housing sector had remained one of the most neglected area in past and no serious effort was made by the previous governments to cater to the needs of the low-income groups for provision of shelter. He said that 05 million housing project is the flagship project of the present government which would create huge job opportunities for the youth and would provide a boost to over 40 allied industries of the construction sector.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Imran Khan separately. Matters pertaining to legislative business in the National Assembly and situation in KP came under discussion during the meetings. KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai was also present during the meeting of Mahmood Khan with the PM.