Sat October 27, 2018
Karachi

October 27, 2018

Role of nurses in patients’ safety highlighted

Nurses are providing their services not only for patients and hospitals but also for community and humanity. We cannot deny their notable services in the field of medical. They treat their patients and take care of them with sincerity and wholeheartedly. They have the right to be proud of themselves because they play the role of mother.

These observations were made by Shabbir Jhatial, director general, Nursing Sindh, while speaking as chief guest at a seminar on patient safety and a lamp-lighting ceremony, organised by Ziauddin College of Nursing on Friday to highlight the importance of patient safety in the nursing profession.

According to a statement issued by the college, Jhatial appreciated the efforts of nurses and said nurses were always at the forefront of health care and the first contact with patients. They should use their theoretical thinking and practical wisdom for not only the betterment of patients but also to meet the standards of their profession.

Talking about patient safety and care, the special guest of the event, Khairunnisa Akbar, controller of the Sindh Nursing Educational Board, said the ratio of people dying from road accidents was increasing as days were passing by.

We are required to provide urgent treatment to patients as we receive such cases and for this we need proper trained nurses in hospitals, Akbar said, adding that global health standards cannot be achieved without nurses and without our proactive contribution and participation at all levels of the healthcare system.

