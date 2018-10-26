Fri October 26, 2018
BR
Bureau report
October 26, 2018

KP-Tevta inks MoU with int’l company

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-Tevta) has inked two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with a leading international company.

The company, LabTech International Ltd, is involved in the manufacturing of technical and vocational education training equipment/systems, consultancy on technical and vocational education, software design as well as project management and planning.

A press release said the company has been working for 30 years and has registered worldwide in almost 80 countries. The MoUs were signed between Dr Steven Carl Mckee President LabTech and Managing Director KP-Tevta here at the KP Tevta Head Office in Peshawar.

One MoU is about Industrial attachment programme to provide technology research training of 3-6 months in the state of the art workshops of LabTech International at Indonesia for KP-Tevta employees with free accommodation/transportation facilities and a stipend equal to 50 per cent of the average salary given to LabTech regular employees.

The KP-Tevta will be able to ensure capacity-building of own employees in the modern technologies as per internationally recognized standards.

The purpose of the other MoU is to upgrade the Labs of KP Tevta institutes and to transform these into state-of-the-art institutes, sharing of new training teaching techniques such as application of Digital contents, Virtual Reality and e-lessons, development of curriculum for the Competency Based Training (CBT) and collaboration on exchange of scientific and technological information.

The partners will also work together to lure in donors to support Tevta in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. LabTech will also support KP-Tevta in getting donor funds to initiate various interventions i.e. extending Technical and Vocational education to Madaris, upgrading of labs and classrooms and teacher training. It will supply training equipment on a discounted rate and support KP-TEVTA to establish linkages with potential overseas universities and Technical Educational Institutes and student exchange programme.

Through this effort, KP-TEVTA will be able to facilitate and create an environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for imparting quality technical and vocational training, which will be relevant to market demand and in line with the 100 days plan of the current government.

