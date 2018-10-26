Dies on road

GUJRANWALA: A woman died and her grandson was injured in an accident at Tatlewali. Zaitoon Bibi and her grandson were crossing a road when a motorcycle hit them. Resultantly, Zaitoon Bibi was killed on the spot while seven-year-old Abdul Hannan received injuries. He was shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

ATTEMPTS SUICIDE: A man attempted suicide over a domestic issue at Mohallah Muhammadpura. Raheel quarreled with his family and in a fit of frustration he tried to end his life by swallowing poisonous pills. He was shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

MAN KILLED: A man died in a wall collapse at Noshera Virkan. Mehmood was busy working in a house when its under-construction wall suddenly collapsed. As a result, Mehmood was killed on the spot.

GANG BUSTED: The CIA police have busted a gang of dacoits and recovered cash and booty from it. Talking to newsmen here on Thursday, DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar said that the arrested gang members were accused Abdul Qadeer, Ali Hassan, Usman, Sufian, Khalid, Bilal, Waqas, Shahid and Muhammad Bin Mushtaq. The raiding party also recovered Rs 420,000, three vehicles and three animals,