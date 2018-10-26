Madeeha Gauhar’s services lauded

LAHORE: The founder of Ajoka Theatre, actor, peace activist and director of social theatre, Madeeha Gauhar was the only lady in Pakistan who thought to merge education, awareness, and entertainment together in theatre plays.

These views were presented by the speakers at a memorial reference at Government College University (GCU) Lahore. They paid tribute to the legendary artiste and showed the life of Madeeha in a short documentary.

Dr Sobia Mubarik, Fulbright scholar at GCU said, “This loss is irreplaceable. She fought a prolonged battle with cancer like a tigress.” Shahid Mehmood Nadeem, renowned writer and Madeeha’s life partner said, “When Madeeha started her journey, there was no concept of theatre in Pakistan. I used to write but she encouraged me to take it to the next level. I just wrote the words, she arranged the artistes, costumes, music and every little detail which made the plays internationally acknowledged.” Shaista Siraj-ud-Din, a close friend of Madeeha and also former Dean of Arts and Humanities Punjab University said, “She worked so hard for the next generation to be familiar with the culture and arts of this region.” Justice ® Nasira Iqbal said, “she was an icon. She knew the history of this land and her love is depicted in her work.

This is the dilemma of our society that we are not teaching our history to our next generation. We should make sure that our kids are learning the right values of our nation.” Senior actor Naeem Tahir said, “When I got to know that a young lady had flown abroad to study theatre, I was shocked. And when I saw her working and bossing around to do things correctly I thanked Allah that now we have someone who will correct the theatre.”

Nirvaan Nadeem said, “I have travelled the world with my mother. I will take her legacy forward and will try to achieve all the goals which she had set.” Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, GCU Vice-Chancellor said, “I have a personal association with Madeeha and her family and I am thankful to everyone for coming here and speaking for the courageous lady.” Drama directed by Madeeha Gauhar “Kala Meda Bhes” was also staged at GCU.