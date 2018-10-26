Partial operation against encroachers perturbs Pindiites

Rawalpindi: Though the management of Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) on the directions of the Islamabad High Court has recently launched crackdown against encroachments both permanent and temporary, however, the staff of the enforcement cell has adopted partial stance while carrying out operations launched a week ago against the encroachers. According to survey conducted and opinions of the public, the staff of enforcement cell hoodwinks the public as well as the senior officials of the CCB including Cantonment Executive Officer, Additional Executive Officer while carrying out operations on daily basis. There are many examples to quote about the partial attitude of the enforcement cell teams but one big and glaring instance could be easily witnessed in Dheri Hassanabad and Tahli Mohri Bazaar.