Punjab budget passed

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday vowed to initiate the process of development from Southern Punjab and promised that the government would ensure good governance.

Speaking on the floor of Punjab Assembly after it passed budget for the fiscal year 2018-19, the chief minister stated that the budget wasn’t a gimmickry of words. Punjab Assembly passed the budget amid Opposition’s boycott and no cut motions were presented after which the session was prorogued.

Buzdar said that the PTI government presented the best budget despite difficult circumstances. Despite impediments, he said development budget has been given to the districts. He praised members of Treasury benches for showing unity and following the parliamentary norms. He said the Punjab government was committed to achieve the goal of good governance as per the PTI’s manifesto. He admitted that there had been financial constraints but people of Punjab wouldn’t be financially burdened.