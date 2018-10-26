Senior citizens

The rights of senior citizens should be safeguarded at all costs. Retired professionals have contributed a great deal towards the country’s wellbeing through their long years of service and deserve to be treated with respect. Across the globe, policies are implemented to facilitate senior citizens in every way possible. It is only befitting that the same rights and privileges should be provided to retired professionals in Pakistan. We must enact suitable legislations to safeguard these rights.

The Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies have approved bills in this regard. At this juncture, the Punjab government has yet to approve a bill that ensures legal protection to senior citizen. Efforts should be made to expedite this bill.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt