Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Another rickshaw driver attempts self-immolation

Driven to desperation due to poverty, another rickshaw driver attempted to commit suicide in the Khamosh Colony of North Nazimabad on Thursday, three days after a driver had died after immolating himself to protest traffic police demands for bribes.

Shahid Majeed set his rickshaw on fire and sprinkled oil on his body to burn himself, but onlookers intervened and stopped him. A video of the incident that went viral on the social media showed that Shahid burned his rickshaw on a busy road.

“I am fed up with this life where I have no money to pay the rent of my house and for the treatment of my blind children. In this country, the CNG [compressed natural gas] shortage has become a routine matter,” he said.

Police and fire brigade reached the site and extinguished the fire. DSP Wajahat Hussain said the driver had been taken into custody, and further investigations were under way. No case had been registered against the driver till the filing of this report.

Shahid said the rickshaw was his only hope but daily closure of CNG had become a problem and it was becoming difficult for him to run his family. I was unable to get any passengers because the CNG stations were closed every other day. “I had no option and I attempted to commit suicide.” The driver and his family appealed to the government to help them get out of the crisis.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?