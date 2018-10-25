Thu October 25, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Maldives lose to Ahmed Glass

LAHORE: Ahmed Glass defeated visiting Maldives cricket team by 20 runs in the second T20 match of the visiting team’s tour of Lahore here at the Aitchison College ground on Wednesday.Ahmed Glass who batted first scored 147/8 in their 20 overs quota. Bilal hammered 73, Fahad Usman made 19. M Rishwan chipped in with three wickets for 9 runs while M Mahafooz and M Saafee Saeed got two wickets each.In reply, Maldives team could score only 126 for eight in 20 overs. Yousaf Azyan and Hassan Haziq contributed 28 and 25 runs respectively. Naveed Babar and Zeerak Ghazi had three and two wickets respectively.

