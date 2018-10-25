‘ADB can support reformation in health sector’

LAHORE: The Asian Development Bank and Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday discussed possible support to implement reforms, including expansion and enhancement of the government-managed health insurance schemes as well as required policy actions.

A consultation mission of the ADB led by health specialist Andrea Godon met Punjab Healthcare Commission team led PHC Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan. The other members of ADB mission were chief of health sector group Patrick Osewe, principal health specialist Eduardo Banzon and Fahad Hassan. The PHC team included Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Prof Riaz Ahmed Tasneem and Dr Salman Qamar.

The ADB mission appreciated the PHC for its splendid work. Andrea Godon said the ADB could support the reforms process in the health sector in Punjab. Dr Muhammad Ajmal sought the ADB assistance in training of the senior and middle management.

He briefed the ADB delegates that the PHC had registered more than 51,600 healthcare establishments (HCEs) and licensed over 34,000 such facilities, besides preparing the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) for all kinds of treatment facilities.

He said the commission had sealed over 16,500 businesses of quacks in a continued robust campaign. Meanwhile, Punjab Health Secretary Saqib Zaffer has said the trend of unnecessary referral of patients to major hospitals should be discouraged.

Talking to the delegates of Asian Development Bank (ADP) who called on him here on Wednesday, he said the Health Department was improving under the guidelines of the health minister.

He said the department had adopted a policy to provide all important health facilities at the district and tehsil level, and all such hospitals were bound to mention solid reason before referring any patient to big hospitals.

The secretary said the vision of the prime minister and chief minister to introduce reforms in health sector would be implemented in letter and spirit. He said the health insurance scheme would be extended to all districts.

He said the health card by Punjab government would provide comprehensive health coverage to the patients. 10.45m kids given anti-measles vaccination: The twelve-day measles campaign in Punjab is in full swing and only three days are left in completion of the campaign.

Vaccination teams are visiting far-flung small villages in hard to reach desert areas of southern Punjab through camel riding for ensuring vaccination to each and every child. So far, 10.45 million children have been inoculated across province.

It was informed by Punjab Health Director General Dr Munir Ahmad. While giving details about measles vaccination campaign started from Oct 15, Dr Munir said the campaign is successfully running and the ratio of the coverage is 110 percent.

The DG said in Cholistan desert of Bahawalpur there are scattered small villages (Goths) and access to those villages is difficult therefore vaccination teams using camel riding to reach children living there.