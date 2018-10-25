SC halts operation to vacate govt residences in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday halted for two months an operation in Karachi for vacating the government residences after a law and order situation arose in the provincial metropolis.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard a case relating to irregularities in allotment of official residences. Earlier, the court on April 10, 2018, directed the police as well as Rangers to help the estate office, Ministry of Housing and Works, to Pakistan Quarters against their eviction led to clashes with the forces.

According to the reports, dozens more were arrested as they protested against the operation to evict them from the quarters following the Supreme Court's directives. Residents beat up and threw stones at personnel attempting to enter the quarters. Heavy contingents of police, including the anti-riot force, were called and they resorted to baton-charge, tear gas shelling and used a water cannon to disperse the protesters. vacate the illegal/encroached apartments/houses in Karachi.

On Wednesday, Additional Attorney General Nayyar Abbas Rizvi told the court that in pursuance of the court’s earlier direction, an action against the same was taken and due to enforcing the eviction of illegal and unlawful occupants, a law and order situation has arisen in which they need some time to settle through negotiation with the persons who are unlawfully and illegally occupying the same.

The law officer pleaded the court to give six-month time for settling the matter amicably. The court, however, halted the ongoing operation for two months with the direction to the federal government to formulate a policy to vacate the government residences, illegally occupied and then implement the same in letter and spirit.

