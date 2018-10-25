Thu October 25, 2018
World

AFP
October 25, 2018

Jap women seek compensation

TOKYO: A group of women is demanding compensation from a Japanese medical university that admitted routinely altering the scores of female applicants to keep them out, lawyers said on Wednesday.

More than 20 former applicants are demanding Tokyo Medical University make amends for the scandal, which led to the discovery of similar discrimination in other medical schools after prompting a government investigation.

Lawyers for the women, who were rejected by the school after taking entrance exams at the school from 2006 onwards, are expected to present a claim to the university next week. They acknowledge they cannot yet prove whether they were rejected because of discrimination or insufficient test scores, but are calling on the university to disclose their results.

