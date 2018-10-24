English Access Micro-scholarship Programme launched at SBBWU

PESHAWAR: The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) in collaboration with US Consulate, Peshawar, on Tuesday launched a two-year English Access Micro-scholarship Programme.

Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana and the Project Manager Henna Karamat addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of such educational programmes for the students.

The Vice-Chancellor acknowledged the efforts of the US Consulate in taking positive initiatives in the field of education.

She highlighted the role of education and SBBWUP for providing quality education to the future leaders of Pakistan.

Henna Karamat shared the overall progress of the ongoing project along with the trust of the community for sending their children for the after school classes.

The chief guest acknowledged the extraordinary services of the women’s university in education and community services.

At the end of the ceremony, the certificates were awarded to the students for the 2-year programme.