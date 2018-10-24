ACLC cops booked in kidnap, murder case

Police on Tuesday registered a kidnapping-cum-murder case against three Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) cops who are accused of killing a man in a fake police encounter.

The Manghopir police lodged the FIR against Inspector Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem, Waqas Anwar and Shahzad Ali. The directives for an investigation into the murder of Asadullah Imrani were issued by Additional Inspector General Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh.

“The investigation is being conducted. The matter will be decided on merit,” ACLC chief SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh told The News. The action was taken on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, who claimed that his brother was killed in a fake police encounter.

The complainant alleged that Imrani was first arrested, then tortured and ultimately killed on October 16. According to ACLC officials, the encounter took place when based on a tip-off a special police party intercepted a silver Suzuki Mehran near Afghan Morr on the Northern Bypass. However, when signalled to stop, the occupants opened fire on the police instead. The police fired back and killed all the three suspects in the car. The suspects were identified as Ashok Kumar, Asadullah Imrani and Shahzad Abbasi.