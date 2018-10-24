Seven burnt alive as van carrying petrol hits truck in Mach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MASTUNG: Seven people were burnt alive as a van carrying petrol collided with a truck near Mach in the Bolan district of Balochistan on Tuesday, Geo News reported. Police officials said the van collided with a truck near the Quetta-Sibi National Highway. Five persons were burnt alive on the spot as the van caught fire. Two others were shifted to a hospital, where they succumbed to their burns. Three cars which were parked nearby also caught fire. “The petrol in the van was being taken from Quetta to Sibi,” police officials added.
