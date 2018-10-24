Wed October 24, 2018
IS
Imdad Soomro
October 24, 2018

Court bars DMC contractor from charging Beach Park fees

KARACHI: A Senior Civil Judge Court of Karachi by rejecting the plea of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC), South, for charging parking fees from Beach Park, barred the DMC contractor from the collecting fees from citizen.

Suhail Ahmed Mashori, Senior Civil Judge, South Karachi, after listening to the arguments of the both sides announced that the DMC, South, has no legal authority to collect the parking fees from citizens through their private contractors as the said land belongs to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Private contractors of the DMC, South, were collecting illegal parking fees from citizen for many years and disputes between the staff of the contractor and citizens were the issue of routine matter.

According the details, a private contractor M/s Akhtar Enterprises has approached the court to restrain the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) from interfering in collecting Parking fees as the land belong to the DMC, South, and applicant, through a transparent manner, got a contract for charming parking fees, on the other hand, the KPT has claimed that Authority was the rightful owner of the land and according to laws and Supreme Court orders regarding interference of any municipal corporation or the Sindh government, nothing to do with the notifies land of KPT. Court after listening to the arguments of both sides and verifying the land record, ordered in favor of KPT.

