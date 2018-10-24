SHC issues notices to FBR on plea against freezing of accounts

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Federal Board of Revenue, Federal Investigation Agency and others on a petition by an employee of the health department against freezing of his bank accounts.

The petitioner Zahid Anwar, an employee in the health department, submitted that his bank account was frozen by the FIA and FBR on the pretext that a company was registered in his name and he has defaulted on payment of tax amounting over Rs160 million, although he has nothing to do with the company or its taxes.

Anwar said he obtained bail from the Customs court as soon as he came to know about being booked in a tax evasion case. Anwar submitted that he was unaware about the company in question and maintained that instead of tracking and arresting the real culprits, the authorities booked him in a false case and also froze his bank account in which he receives salary.

The court after preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the FIA, FBR and others and called their comments on the next date of hearing.