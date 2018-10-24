Traffic turmoil

This refers to the letter ‘Save our roads’ (October 23). In addition to implementing Khalid Hyder’s suggestion that an oil pipeline should be constructed from the Attock Refinery to the outskirts of Rawalpindi, the relevant authorities should also look into the traffic jams created by commercial trucks that travel to and from Taxila.

Many of these trucks pass through Peshawar Road, I J P Road and the Islamabad Expressway. A bypass road will help the commuter in Rawalpindi and Islamabad heave a sigh of relief as it will ease the endless traffic gridlocks that the twin cities face. We might also be able to save money on the constant maintenance that is required on roads damaged due to the heavy flow of traffic.

Eric Samuels

Rawalpindi