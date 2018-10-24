Rupee down

The rupee inched down against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, dealers said.

The rupee lost two paisas to 133.91/dollar. It closed at 133.89 on Monday. In the open market, the rupee weakened to 133.90 against the greenback from 133.80 in the previous session. Dealers said the rupee / dollar parity remained range-bound due to routine foreign currency demand from importers.

The rupee is expected to continue to follow a steady trend with minor losses this week, dealers said.