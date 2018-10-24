Rupee down

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee inched down against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, dealers said.
The rupee lost two paisas to 133.91/dollar. It closed at 133.89 on Monday. In the open market, the rupee weakened to 133.90 against the greenback from 133.80 in the previous session. Dealers said the rupee / dollar parity remained range-bound due to routine foreign currency demand from importers.
The rupee is expected to continue to follow a steady trend with minor losses this week, dealers said.
