An end to violence

Violence against children is a pressing concern in our society that requires immediate attention and the government should take notice of such incidents. If estimates are anything to go by, at least 22,528 cases of child sexual abuse were reported from 2010 to mid-2017. Owing to the failures of law-enforcement agencies to take action against those involved in these gruesome crimes, cases of child abuse have become rampant and most offenders have evaded punishment.

In order to tackle these challenges, a series of awareness drives need to be conducted whereby children can be advised on what they should do to protect themselves. The government should devise new institutions to tackle these crimes and alert the police to address these issues. We should raise our voices against such hostile practices and save children from all forms of violence.

Zainab Batool

Karachi