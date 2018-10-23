Killer roads

Dilapidated roads have become a common sight on Karachi’s bustling, chaotic streets. A large number of accidents have taken place across the city due to the condition of the roads. In some situations, vehicles have also been damaged because efforts aren’t taken to repair the city’s roads.

A considerable amount of money goes out of the pockets of Karachi’s residents in the form of vehicle taxes. Therefore, it is the fundamental right of citizens to have better roads that won’t damage their vehicles. This problem has become all the more dangerous with time and has generated panic among citizens. The concerned authorities will look into the matter and take suitable steps to address the matter.

Sheikh Bilal Ahmed

Karachi