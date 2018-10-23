Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three SSPs, 16 DSPs transferred

As part of an ongoing reshuffle in the Sindh Police, three senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and 16 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) were transferred and posted on Monday.

A notification said that in exercise of the authority conferred by a judgment of the Sindh High Court, the following transfers and postings had been ordered. Sheeraz Nazeer (BS-19), previously posted as SSP Malir District, has been transferred and posted as assistant inspector general of police (finance) against the vacant position with an immediate effect and till further orders.

Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur (BS-18), posted as SSP Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), has been transferred and made SSP Malir District with an immediate effect and till further orders. Syed Pir Muhammad Shah (BS-19), who was awaiting posting in the Central Police Office, was transferred and appointed SPP AVCC with an immediate effect and till further orders.

According to a copy obtained by The News, DSP Keamari Division Raja Arshad Hayat was transferred and made DSP Eidgah replacing Altaf Hussain Burdi. Zahoorur Rehman was transferred and posted as DSP Risala.

Muhammad Ayub Bhurghari was posted as DSP Security City District Garden, Rustam Nawaz was made DSP Keamari, Kunwar Asif Sarfaraz is now DSP South, and Javed Akhtar Malik has been appointed DSP Admin West Zone. Suhail Aziz is now DSP Clifton, Fakharul Islam will act as DSP South, Shahid Abbas will work as DSP Khawaja Ajmair Nagri,

Ali Muzaffar Baloch has been posted as DSP KDA East Zone, Chaudhry Muhammad Irshad will work as DSP Sukkhan, Khawaja Moinuddin as DSP Shadman, Muhammad Naeem Khan as DSP Federal B Industrial Area, Tasdeeq Waris Shaikht as DSP Jamshed Quarters, Waqar Ahmed Jadoon as DSP Admin, and Raja Tariq Mehmood will be DSP Investigation-I South Zone. Sources in the police department said that more reshuffles in the Sindh police department from top to bottom were expected in the near future.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment