Three SSPs, 16 DSPs transferred

As part of an ongoing reshuffle in the Sindh Police, three senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and 16 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) were transferred and posted on Monday.

A notification said that in exercise of the authority conferred by a judgment of the Sindh High Court, the following transfers and postings had been ordered. Sheeraz Nazeer (BS-19), previously posted as SSP Malir District, has been transferred and posted as assistant inspector general of police (finance) against the vacant position with an immediate effect and till further orders.

Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur (BS-18), posted as SSP Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), has been transferred and made SSP Malir District with an immediate effect and till further orders. Syed Pir Muhammad Shah (BS-19), who was awaiting posting in the Central Police Office, was transferred and appointed SPP AVCC with an immediate effect and till further orders.

According to a copy obtained by The News, DSP Keamari Division Raja Arshad Hayat was transferred and made DSP Eidgah replacing Altaf Hussain Burdi. Zahoorur Rehman was transferred and posted as DSP Risala.

Muhammad Ayub Bhurghari was posted as DSP Security City District Garden, Rustam Nawaz was made DSP Keamari, Kunwar Asif Sarfaraz is now DSP South, and Javed Akhtar Malik has been appointed DSP Admin West Zone. Suhail Aziz is now DSP Clifton, Fakharul Islam will act as DSP South, Shahid Abbas will work as DSP Khawaja Ajmair Nagri,

Ali Muzaffar Baloch has been posted as DSP KDA East Zone, Chaudhry Muhammad Irshad will work as DSP Sukkhan, Khawaja Moinuddin as DSP Shadman, Muhammad Naeem Khan as DSP Federal B Industrial Area, Tasdeeq Waris Shaikht as DSP Jamshed Quarters, Waqar Ahmed Jadoon as DSP Admin, and Raja Tariq Mehmood will be DSP Investigation-I South Zone. Sources in the police department said that more reshuffles in the Sindh police department from top to bottom were expected in the near future.