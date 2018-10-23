Tue October 23, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Chehlum security plan reviewed

A Sindh Rangers meeting reviewed a security plan on Monday for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) so as to effectively counter any threat of terrorism on the occasion. The meeting was held at the headquarters of the paramilitary force with Director General Major General Muhammad Saeed in the chair, said a spokesman for the Rangers.

The huddle was attended by Sindh’s inspector general of police, the Karachi commissioner, the additional inspector general of the city, and senior officials of police, Rangers and sensitive agencies.

It was decided that foolproof security would be provided to all sensitive installations, religious congregations and processions to be held on the occasion of the Chehlum. The session resolved that all the relevant laws and code of conduct issued by the government would be fully followed by the stakeholders for ensuring complete security during the day.

The representatives of law-enforcement agencies also reviewed the strategy in place to ensure law and order and combat street crime in the province. On the occasion, an appeal was made to the public to fully abide by the relevant laws and code of conduct, and to also extend full cooperation to the law-enforcement agencies to maintain peace during the Chehlum.

The public was also appealed to immediately alert the Sindh Rangers either on its helpline number 1101 or WhatsApp number 0316-2369996 about the presence of any suspicious people or any possible sabotage activity in their vicinity.

