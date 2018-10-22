Mon October 22, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2018

Maldives tase another defeat

LAHORE: The visiting Maldives cricket team lost their third match of the Pakistan tour here at the at the Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday.

Lahore Gymkhana Cricket Club won the match by nine runs. Having put into bat first, Gymkhana team made 2018 runs for the loss of three wickets in 30 overs. Their opener Hashim Islam cracked an unbeaten 101 runs in 73 balls. His century was studded with nine fours and three sixes. Two of the three wickets that Gymkhana lost went to M.Rishwan.

In reply, Maldives team played quite better than their previous two encounters and gathered 209 runs for eight wickets. Ismail Ali was their highest scorer with 51 runs that came off 54 balls. He hit one four and a six shows how patiently he played his innings. M.Rishwan in his allround show scored 48 runs in as many balls. Quaid Khan with four wickets and Hashim Islam with two struck through Maldives batting.

