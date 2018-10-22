tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Shabbir Khan, an aeronautical engineer from Shangla district, passed away. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed Sunday at the family’s ancestral village Chakesar in Shangla. He was later laid to rest in the village.
The deceased was the brother of Nawaz Mehmood, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader from Shangla.
