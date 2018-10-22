Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
Moving forward

Moving forward
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

1,900 cops deployed for PK-71 by-election

PESHAWAR: Over 1,900 policemen were deployed so that the by-poll on PK-71 could be held peacefully in the provincial capital on Sunday.

No untoward incident was reported during the polling.

The by-poll in the constituency was held after the seat was vacated by a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Farman after being appointed as governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Javed Iqbal visited polling stations in the constituency to review the security arrangements.

Talking to reporters, the CCPO said 1,900 policemen have been deployed for the security during the by-poll. He said about 51 polling stations had been declared most sensitive and 31 sensitive in the wake of threats.

A police official said that four terrorists, who were held in an operation in Shamshatoo, told during investigation that they had planned sabotage activities during the by-election in PK-71.

Security was upgraded in and around 86 polling stations as well as other places in PK-71.

The PTI had awarded ticket to Zulfiqar Khan, the brother of Governor Shah Farman, while Salahuddin Mohmand was contesting the by-election on the ticket of ANP. All opposition parties were supporting the ANP candidate to defeat the ruling PTI in the by-election.

Associated with gemstones business, Zulfiqar Khan was contesting the election for the first time.

And Salahuddin Mohmand had quit the PTI and joined the ANP after developing differences with the party. Another dissident PTI worker, Dildar Khan, was also contesting the election in independent capacity after the party preferred Zulfiqar Khan for the award of the ticket.

Some PTI workers said that Dildar Khan’s decision to contest the by-election as independent candidate would affect the votes of Zulfiqar Khan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing