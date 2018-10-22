Mon October 22, 2018
Islamabad

APP
October 22, 2018

Action against transporters ordered

Rawalpindi : Regional Transport Authority Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti has directed the officials to take action against transporters found involved in overcharging passengers travelling on various routes in Rawalpindi.

Talking to this agency, he said that no one would be allowed to fleece commuters, adding that public transport vehicles involved in overcharging would be impounded.

He said that a number of complaints had been lodged by the residents with the RTA regarding overcharging on various routes and warned the transporters not to violate the rules; else strict action would be taken against them.

The RTA secretary also directed transporters to display fare lists for every destination at their respective terminals and in the vehicles at prominent places.

To a question about fare increase by the transporters, the officials said that there was no revision in the fares of public transport and strict action would be taken against those fleecing the passengers.

The transporters could not increase fares on their own, he added. He said, RTA has started a move against the transporters involved in overcharging and not displaying fare list appropriately.

The checking will be carried out randomly at different places. Strict action will be taken on the spot and excess fares will be returned to the passengers, he added.

