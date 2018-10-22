Farmers urged to avoid burning stubble

MULTAN: Punjab secretary agriculture Wasif Khursheed Sunday stressed the farmers to avoid burning stubble which causes smog. The farmers should plough stubble because it helped improve fertility of the agriculture fields, he added. In a statement issued here, he said that the Punjab government was taking measures to keep the farmers away from burning stubble. He added that smoke was injurious to health of people and also affects the animals, vegetables, fruits and crops. Khursheed said that smoke also affected smooth flow of traffic. He urged the farmers to cooperate in this regard.