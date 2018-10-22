Labourers demand increase in wages

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHANEWAL: Labourers observed strike and staged demonstration for increase in wages at the grain market Khanewal on Sunday. They denied loading/unloading cotton and other commodities in the market until their demand were not met. Labourer leader Aziz Kamboh said that their wages were very low as compared to rising inflation.
