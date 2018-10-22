Social security cards issued to brick kiln workers

FAISALABAD: The social security department has issued cards to 1721 workers of brick kilns in the district. The department spokesman said Sunday that there were total 439 brick kilns in the district where 2193 workers were working. He said that social security cards had so far been issued to 1721 workers at 258 kilns. The owners of remaining 181 kilns have also been directed to deposit fees immediately so that they could be issued cards.