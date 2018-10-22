Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
Moving forward

Moving forward
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

National

KI
Khalid Iqbal
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Another sit-in to be staged at D-Chowk from today

Islamabad: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has decided to shut down all stores throughout the country and stage a sit- in here at D-Chowk, Islamabad from today (Monday).

Muthida Majlis-e-Ammal (MMA) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has assured USC workers of his full support during the sit-in. He has assured USC workers of joining them during the sit-in at D-Chowk.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC), the country’s biggest state-run retail chain, urged the government to settle Rs27.6 billion worth of its subsidy claims pending for the last seven years, which is creating financial crunch for the company. The USC department is near to close in this regard.

All Pakistan Utility Stores Corporation Union Senior Vice President Malik Muhammad Ameer told ‘The News’ that they will be staging ‘sit-in’ from today. “The sit-in will continue till the acceptance of our demands,” he said adding all utility stores throughout the country will remain shut from today till the acceptance of our demands.

He said that we are moving towards D-Chowk, Islamabad under the leadership of All Pakistan Utility Stores Corporation Union Chairman Arif Shah, President Rafiq Qureshi and General Secretary Waqar Chaudhry. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to close USC department. We were expecting that PTI government will provide us relief and save the jobs of thousands of employees in USC department throughout the country but it is trying to crush us,” he denounced.

According to store managers, customers are regularly visiting in stores but turning back empty handed due to absence of stock. All food items including pulses, cooking oil, sugar, flour, soap, washing powder and several other items are not available in stores for months but nobody addressed the issue.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing