Pakistan go down against India after taking lead

KARACHI: India continued their dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan with a 3-1 win at the Asian Champions Trophy at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Saturday night.

Pakistan stunned the Indians by taking the lead as early as in the opening minute of the match through Muhammad Irfan, when he converted a penatly corner rebound.

In front of a good crowd, comprising mainly Pakistani and Indian expatriates, the Green-shirts started in a stormy fashion. Aleem Bilal’s push was parried by the goalkeeper Sreejesh’s stretched left leg. But Irfan Jr dived on the rebound and pushed the ball in with the stick held in the fully extended left arm.

For the rest of the quarter, India remained in ascendancy. They had a couple of half chances but they failed to strike.Pakistan again began well in the next quarter. Veteran M Zubair had all the time at the circle’s top but shot wide. A few minutes later, he again squandered a fine opportunity.

Thereafter, India controlled the game with free flowing hockey and created chances. In the 24th minute, captain Manpreet made it 1-1 with an outstanding individual effort. In a moment of genius, he dodged three defenders before flicking into the left corner of the tin.

Against the run of play Pakistan earned a PC in the last minute but Mubashar Ali flicked it high. Two minutes into the second half, Mandeep Singh put India ahead with an amazing finish. With his back towards the goal, he somehow pushed the ball between his own legs into the net. The defenders and the goalkeeper failed to realise what was happening.

India continued to run Pakistani defence ragged with swift moves. Pakistan’s net-minder Imran Butt was repeatedly called into action.A right side attack initiated from India’s own half culminated in a small square pass to young Dilpreet Singh who easily slotted in from a good spot not far from the goal.

Pakistan’s only chance in the third quarter was a PC which was wasted because of poor stoppage.India were far ahead of Pakistan in statistics: possession, number of circle penetrations and shots on the goal. In their previous match, Pakistan had defeated South Korea 3-1.