A just protest

PhD is the highest level of education in our country. But it is shameful that in Pakistan, a large number of PhD holders are unemployed. A couple of weeks back, PhD holders protested outside the PM’s residence. They were demanding that the government create jobs that are in line with their qualifications.

The government has promised that it will take necessary steps to resolve their issues. One hopes that in the near future these PhD holders will be able to secure good jobs.

Mishal Khalid

Karachi