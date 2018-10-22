Unnecessary humiliation

This refers to the article ‘Academics in chains’ (Oct 20) by Iftekhar A Khan. The writer has aptly pointed out that, unless the authorities concerned pay due respect to teachers and professors, our education sector will continue to be on the decline. That highly reputed professors were in handcuffs was a despicable sight. It is a scathing indictment of our rotten system of education which is toothless in protecting the rightful status of teachers and, consequently is unable to keep pace with the changing dynamics of the world. There is no doubt that teachers serve as a backbone of society owing to their immaculate role in nation-building, and manhandling them in such untoward manner calls for an immediate reversal of policies in our education.

Such deplorable actions against teachers will send a wrong message to our youth. The author has justly put that the country is already facing the problem of brain drain and the treatment meted out to Dr Mujahid Kamran along with other professors will add insult to injury. However, it is reassuring that the SC sprung into action and made the concerned officials submit written apology to this end. Without due honour being accorded to our teachers, the dream of achieving an enlightened and progressive society will remain unfulfilled.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali