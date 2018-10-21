Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Select-PM’ brought in without homework: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: ‘Naya Pakistan’ has become a nightmare for the nation, as the prime minister-select has been brought into power without homework, said the PPP Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a statement on Saturday.

Reacting to the increase in gas prices, he said the government seemed totally clueless about economy. “This government has no sense of direction when it comes to economy. Those who claimed that they will break the begging bowl and announced that they will not go to the IMF are now asking for the biggest loan in Pakistan’s history,” he said in a statement.

He said the PPP government faced the worst economic crisis when it came to power but it managed to keep the inflation rate low, as it was averse to putting the poor at risk. “The current government has given us nothing but inflated prices of basic necessities. Global oil prices were at $148 per barrel during our tenure but we did not increase prices,” he said.

He said the only thing the PTI government had done is to make the lives of the common man more difficult. “Those who claimed that they will give relief to the nation are actually snatching away the rights of poor people,” he said. Bilawal pointed out that these policies will lead to economic meltdown, as there is a probability that inflation rates might go up to 14 percent. "This government has promised to build five million homes but it seems as if they will take away everything from the poor,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kayes century guides Bangladesh to 271-8

Kayes century guides Bangladesh to 271-8
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing