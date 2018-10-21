Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Discouraging money laundering can make country self-reliant’

Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Saturday said discouraging hundi and money laundering or reducing corruption in public procurement could make Pakistan a self-reliant country.

Improvement in any of these sectors will not only help the government to overcome deficit but will enable it to retire the entire foreign and domestic debt, it said.

Expatriates send around twenty billion dollars yearly through legal channels while the same amount of money is sent through hundi.

Making banking channel efficient and economical can help government end the hundi business which will help it raise an additional $20 billion annually, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that a State Department report says that Pakistan loses $10 billion to money laundering per annum. Discouraging money laundering will keep the money in country triggering economic activities, he added.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the World Bank has estimated that public procurement amounts to $60 billion in Pakistan. Other estimates suggest that 30 to 60 per cent money out of $60 billion is wasted to mismanagement.

If the government can overcome corruption or if it reduces misuse of authority in public procurement sector, it will be enough to settle all the debt in few years that will be beginning of the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan for Naya Pakistan. These steps will help the government to get itself removed from FATF grey list, he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing