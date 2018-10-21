Kund rest house converted into park

NOWSHERA: The Kund-Khairabad rest-house has been converted into a family park.

Member Provincial Assembly Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel and Station Commander Brigadier Nazeer Hussain formally inaugurated the park and opened it for women and children.

MPAs Liaqat Khattak, Idrees Khattak, Women MPA Somi Falak Niaz, Government Girl Degree College’s principal Rozeena Rehman Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar, District Nazim Ashfaq Khan, District Police Officer Zahidullah and a large number of women and children were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Liaqat Khattak said that it was part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plans to open government structures for public.